Nerkonda Paarvai Box Office Collections (11 Days): Overtakes Vivegam To Claim The Third Spot!
Nerkonda Paarvai, the Ajith Kumar movie continues its successful run in theatres. The film has completed the second weekend of run in theatres and Nerkonda Paarvai continues its tryst with records. In Tamil Nadu, the film is minting huge numbers and now, the latest reports reveal that Nerkonda Paarvai has overtaken the lifetime collections of Ajith Kumar's Vivegam, which was one of the most-hyped movies of the star. By such staggering collections, Nerkonda Paarvai has grabbed the third spot in the list of top five highest-grossing movies of Ajith Kumar at the Tamil Nadu box office. If reports are to be believed, Nerkonda Paarvai has gone past the 90-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office. Read Nerkonda Paarvai box office collection report to know more.
Chennai Box Office
According to reports, Nerkonda Paarvai went on to collect around Rs 1.95 crore from the Chennai box office during the four-day-long Independence Day weekend. These are exceptionally good numbers and with such staggering collections, the film has managed to beat the new release Comali, which collected around Rs 1.86 crore from the first four days of run in theatres.
Day 11 Collections
A recent tweet of Ramesh Bala, throws light on the collections of Nerkonda Paarvai. Reportedly, the film collected around Rs 51 lakh on its 11th day at the Chennai box office, which is a staggering number for a film in its second week.
Joins The 100-crore Club
Moreover, Nerkonda Paarvai has crossed yet another major feat at the worldwide box office. According to reports, the film has crossed the 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office. If the reports are to be believed, the film is expected to have touched the Rs 120-crore mark from 11 days of run.
A Big Achievement
Interestingly, Nerkonda Paarvai has achieved something really special. The Ajith Kumar starrer has turned out to be one of the best performing remakes of recent times. No other remake has performed exceptionally well at the box office in recent times.