Nerkonda Paarvai Box Office Collections (11 Days): Overtakes Vivegam To Claim The Third Spot!

Chennai Box Office

According to reports, Nerkonda Paarvai went on to collect around Rs 1.95 crore from the Chennai box office during the four-day-long Independence Day weekend. These are exceptionally good numbers and with such staggering collections, the film has managed to beat the new release Comali, which collected around Rs 1.86 crore from the first four days of run in theatres.

Day 11 Collections

A recent tweet of Ramesh Bala, throws light on the collections of Nerkonda Paarvai. Reportedly, the film collected around Rs 51 lakh on its 11th day at the Chennai box office, which is a staggering number for a film in its second week.

Joins The 100-crore Club

Moreover, Nerkonda Paarvai has crossed yet another major feat at the worldwide box office. According to reports, the film has crossed the 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office. If the reports are to be believed, the film is expected to have touched the Rs 120-crore mark from 11 days of run.

A Big Achievement

Interestingly, Nerkonda Paarvai has achieved something really special. The Ajith Kumar starrer has turned out to be one of the best performing remakes of recent times. No other remake has performed exceptionally well at the box office in recent times.