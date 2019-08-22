English
    Nerkonda Paarvai Box Office Collections (2 Weeks): Ajith Kumar Movie Crosses Another Milestone!

    Nerkonda Paarvai has completed two weeks of run in theatres across the globe and it needs to be said that the Ajith Kumar starrer continues to remain super strong at the box office. Once again, we witnessed the film maintaining good collections on weekdays and recently, it even went past a very important milestone at the Chennai box office. Reportedly, the film has crossed the 10-crore mark at the Chennai box office within the first 13 days of run in theatres. The film is expected to have collected around Rs 10.3 crore from 14 days of its run in Chennai. Read Nerkonda Paarvai box office collections (2 Weeks) report here.

    Third Movie Of Ajith

    Third Movie Of Ajith

    Interestingly, Nerkonda Paarvai has turned out to be the third movie of Ajith Kumar starrer to go past the 10-crore mark at Chennai box office. Viswasam and Vivegam were the other two releases that went past the mark.

    Nerkonda Paarvai To Break More Records

    Nerkonda Paarvai To Break More Records

    Well, Nerkonda Paarvai continues to impress despite the arrival of new releases and is expected to rule in the days to come as well. Going at this rate, Nerkonda Paarvai is expected to turn out to be the top grossing movie of Ajith Kumar in Chennai.

    Tamil Nadu Collections (2 Weeks)

    Tamil Nadu Collections (2 Weeks)

    Nerkonda Paarvai is enjoying an extremely good run in the various centres in Tamil Nadu and the support of women audiences is doing so good for the film. The Ajith Kumar starrer is expected to have gone past the 80-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office. We have to wait for the official figures to get more clarity.

    Worldwide Box Office (2 Weeks)

    Worldwide Box Office (2 Weeks)

    Nerkonda Paarvai has slowed in some of the centres ourside Tamil Nadu but still the movie is in the big race. If the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, the film is expected to have touched the 130-crore mark at the worldwide box office within 2 weeks of run in theatres.

    nerkonda paarvai ajith kumar
    Thursday, August 22, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
