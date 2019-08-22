Nerkonda Paarvai Box Office Collections (2 Weeks): Ajith Kumar Movie Crosses Another Milestone!

Third Movie Of Ajith

Interestingly, Nerkonda Paarvai has turned out to be the third movie of Ajith Kumar to go past the 10-crore mark at the Chennai box office. Viswasam and Vivegam were the other two releases that pocketed this record.

Nerkonda Paarvai To Break More Records

Well, Nerkonda Paarvai continues to impress despite the arrival of new releases and is expected to rule in the days to come as well. Going at this rate, Nerkonda Paarvai is expected to turn out to be the top-grossing movie of Ajith Kumar's in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Collections (2 Weeks)

Nerkonda Paarvai is enjoying an extremely good run in the various centres in Tamil Nadu and the support of the women audiences is aiding the women. The Ajith Kumar starrer is expected to have gone past the 80-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office. We have to wait for the official figures to get more clarity.

Worldwide Box Office (2 Weeks)

Nerkonda Paarvai has slowed in some of the centres ourside Tamil Nadu but still the movie is in the big race. If the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, the film is expected to have touched the 130-crore mark at the worldwide box office within two weeks of run in theatres.