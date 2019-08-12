English
    Nerkonda Paarvai Box Office Collections (4 Days): A Fantastic First Weekend For The Ajith Starrer!

    By
    |

    Nerkonda Paarvai is on a roll and the audiences have lapped up this film, which is one among this very few remakes which have matched up to the standards of the original. The H Vinoth, which released on August 08, 2018, enjoyed a four days long weekend and the movie has made the best use of the extended first weekend. Nerkonda Paarvai's collections on these four days once again underline the fact that the film is on its way to emerge as a huge blockbuster. Read Nerkonda Paarvai Box Office Collections (4 Days) report to know how much the film collected on its first weekend.

    How Well Did The Movie Perform On Sunday?

    Nerkonda Paarvai enjoyed an excellent Sunday and going by the reports, the film collected more than what it fetched on Saturday. There was an increase in the number of housefull shows. It is also being reported that the shows were increased due to huge demand.

    At Chennai Box Office

    Nerkonda Paarvai enjoyed yet another sensational day at the Chennai box office. The film collected around Rs 1.42 crore on the fourth day at the Chennai box office. The Ajith Kumar starrer is expected to have collected around Rs 5.5 crore from the first four days of run at the Chennai box office.

    Tamil Nadu Box Office

    It seems like the day 4 was as good as day 1 for Nerkonda Paarvai at the Tamil Nadu box office with the film expected to have collected above Rs 12 crore. If reports are to be believed, the film is expected to have collected in between Rs 65-70 crore from the first 4 days of run from all over India.

    Worldwide Box Office (4 Days)

    Earlier, it was revealed that Nerkonda Paarvai collected over $1M from the first three days of run from the overseas box office. If the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, the Ajith Kumar starrer is expected to have touched the 80-crore mark on its very first weekend itself at the global box office.

    Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 0:42 [IST]
