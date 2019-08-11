Nerkonda Paarvai Box Office Collections (Day 3): Continues Its Spectacular Performance!

An Excellent Saturday

Nerkonda Paarvai didn't disappoint as the film enjoyed an excellent Saturday in most of its release centres. On Saturday, more family audiences came in to the theatres and thus proving that the film is sure to enjoy a long run.

Day 3 At Chennai Box Office

The booking for Nerkonda Paarvai was solid on day 3 itself. Going by the reports, the film is expected to have collected above Rs 1.2 crore on its thirds day from Chennai box office. Nerkonda Paarvai is expected to have crossed the Rs 4 crore mark from the first three days of run.

Day 3 At Tamil Nadu Box Office

Nerkonda Paarvai is doing an excellent business in both single screens as well as multiplexes. Considering the various reports that have been doing the rounds on Twitter, the film is expected to have collected above Rs 10 crore on its third day as well at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Worldwide Box Office Collections

The Ajith Kumar starrer performed extremely well in other regions as well. Nerkonda Paarvai turned out to be the top-performing Indian movie at the US box office on its third day also. The film registered a good number of housefull shows in Bengaluru as well. In total, the film is expected to have joined the coveted Rs 50-crore club within three days of run in theatres across globe.