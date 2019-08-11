English
    Nerkonda Paarvai Box Office Collections (Day 3): Continues Its Spectacular Performance!

    By
    |

    Nerkonda Paarvai, the Ajith Kumar starrer has brought back good times to the Tamil film industry. The industry was in need of a smashing hit and Nerkonda Paarvai has come in at the right time. As the movie is one of the big release of this year, it was expected to make a humungous opening and the collection figures of the first two days prove that Nerkonda Paarvai hasn't missed the target. The trade circuits are already impressed with the performance and considering that the film collected big on Thursday and Friday, the Ajith Kumar starrer was expected to collect even bigger on Saturday. Read Nerkonda Paarvai box office collections (Day 3) report to know further details regarding this.

    An Excellent Saturday

    Nerkonda Paarvai didn't disappoint as the film enjoyed an excellent Saturday in most of its release centres. On Saturday, more family audiences came in to the theatres and thus proving that the film is sure to enjoy a long run.

    Day 3 At Chennai Box Office

    The booking for Nerkonda Paarvai was solid on day 3 itself. Going by the reports, the film is expected to have collected above Rs 1.2 crore on its thirds day from Chennai box office. Nerkonda Paarvai is expected to have crossed the Rs 4 crore mark from the first three days of run.

    Day 3 At Tamil Nadu Box Office

    Nerkonda Paarvai is doing an excellent business in both single screens as well as multiplexes. Considering the various reports that have been doing the rounds on Twitter, the film is expected to have collected above Rs 10 crore on its third day as well at the Tamil Nadu box office.

    Worldwide Box Office Collections

    The Ajith Kumar starrer performed extremely well in other regions as well. Nerkonda Paarvai turned out to be the top-performing Indian movie at the US box office on its third day also. The film registered a good number of housefull shows in Bengaluru as well. In total, the film is expected to have joined the coveted Rs 50-crore club within three days of run in theatres across globe.

    Read more about: nerkonda paarvai ajith kumar
    Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 2:37 [IST]
