    Nerkonda Paarvai Completes 50 Days; Box Office Collections Prove Ajith Kumar's Phenomenal Victory!

    Nerkonda Paarvai came in like a breath of fresh air for the Tamil film industry. A big star attempting a film like Nerkonda Paarvai, was indeed a pleasing sight and with this film, Ajith Kumar has shown the right way forward. The film directed by H Vinoth had hit theatres on August 8, 2019 and now, it has completed 50 days of run in theatres. Importantly, Nerkonda Paarvai is continuing its run in some of the centres, which shows the popularity that the film has attained. Ajith Kumar has rightly proved that he is the 'real' star by doing a film, which is not a routine mass masala fare and driving it towards a huge success. Moreover, the box office collections too underline his phenomenal victory.

    Chennai Box Office Collections

    Nerkonda Paarvai had a sensational run at the Chennai box office and it collected above Rs 10 crore from the city area. According to reports, the movie has collected around Rs 10.85 crore from its total run. These are definitely blockbuster numbers for a movie with a social cause.

    Tamil Nadu Box Office

    Nerkonda Paarvai had a strong run in A, B and C centres, which underlines the film's popularity among the masses. According to latest reports, Nerkonda Paarvai collected around Rs 74 crore gross from Tamil Nadu box office.

    Another 100-crore Club Movie For Ajith Kumar

    Reportedly, Nerkonda Paarvai has gone past the 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office. The latest report reveals that the Ajith Kumar starrer has minted Rs 181 crore at the worldwide box office and thus Ajith Kumar starrer has scored yet another 100-crore movie.

    A Big Victory

    Nerkonda Paarvai's supreme success is indeed a feather in the cap of Ajith Kumar's filmy career. Not often we get to see films of this genre entering the 100-crore club and gaining popularity among masses. Ajith Kumar showed that a star can attain big numbers at the box office by doing meaningful films with a social cause.

