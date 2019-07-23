English
    Nerkonda Paarvai First Review: Ajith Kumar Shines In The 'Best Tamil Film' Of The Year

    By
    |

    Ajith Kumar, one of the biggest and most popular stars in Tamil cinema, is currently gearing up for the release of Nerkonda Paarvai, slated to release on August 8, 2019. The film, directed by H Vinoth, marks Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor's Kollywood debut and this is one of its biggest highlights. The movie, a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink, features Ajith in the role played by Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi version and revolves around the safety of women. Nerkonda Paarvai has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and this might help it open on a good note.

    Now, the first review of Nerkonda Paarvai is out.

    A Smashing Movie

    According to journalist Umair Sandhu, Nerkonda Paarvai is a 'smashing' movie that has the potential to be the 'Best Tamil Film' of 2019. He added that it might do well at the box office and give Ajith his second consecutive blockbuster.

    His Exact Words

    "Saw #NerKondaPaarvai at Censor Board ! What a Smashing Film ! Best Tamil Film of 2019. #Thala #Ajith is Back with Another BLOCKBUSTER after #Viswasam." (-sic)

    A Big Risk?

    The terrific trailer of Nerkonda Paarvai suggests that the film is not a scene-by-scene remake of Pink as several changes have been made to the movie to do justice to Thala's mass hero image. It will be worth watching whether fans accept the modifications or not.

    Will Ajith Redeem Himself?

    A while ago, H Vinoth had revealed that Ajith agreed to do the film as he felt guilty about glorifying stalking in his earlier films. As such, if Nerkonda Paarvai does well at the box office, it might help Thala make up for his past mistakes and redeem himself.

    About Nerkonda Paarvai

    Nerkonda Paarvai features Kannada actress Shraddha Srinath and Bollywood star Vidya Balan as the leading ladies. Rangaraj Pandey and Andrea Tariang too are a part of the cast.

    So, are you looking forward to Nerkonda Paarvai? Tell us in the space below.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 16:55 [IST]
