Nerkonda Paarvai First Week Box Office Collections: Ajith Kumar Achieved A Special Record!

Nerkonda Paarvai is continuing its glorious run at the box office. Now, the Ajith Kumar starrer has completed the first week of run in theatres across the globe. If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, the film is expected to have gone past the 80-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office as well.

With Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith Kumar has scored back-to-back hits at the box office. What is even more interesting is that Ajith Kumar movies of the year 2019 have cumulatively grossed above Rs 200 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. His previous release Viswasam too had scored big at Tamil Nadu box office and emerged as a gigantic blockbuster. Read Nerkonda Paarvai First Week Box Office Collections report to know further details regarding this.

Strong Weekdays Nerkonda Paarvai enjoyed a fabulous weekend with the film fetching huge collections. At the same time, the film maintained the good momentum on weekdays as well. The huge rush that the film witnessed for the evening and night shows underline that fact. Chennai Box Office (First Week) Nerkonda Paarvai has reached newer heights at the Chennai box office. According to reports that have come out, the Ajith Kumar starrer has collected above Rs 7.75 crore from the first week of its run in Chennai. Overseas Regions Reportedly, Nerkonda Paarvai has been doing a stellar business in overseas regions as well. If the reports doing the rounds on Twitter are anything to go by, the film has collected over Rs 7 crore from the UAE/GCC regions alone. At The Worldwide Box Office Nerkonda Paarvai has reportedly enjoyed a glorious first week at the worldwide box office. Going by the reports, the film is expected to have gone past the 100-crore mark, which is again a big achievement.

Meanwhile, Nerkonda Paarvai has entered the second week of run and what is even more fascinating is the fact that the film has almost the same number of centres in the new week as well.