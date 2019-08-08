English
    Nerkonda Paarvai Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers On Day 1

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Nerkonda Paarvai and talks surrounding the film have occupied prominent slots on media. After stunning the critics with its strong content, fabulous making and inspiring performances, Nerkonda Paarvai has come to theaters and thus allowing the audiences to experience the magnificent film that it is. It is a big day for Thala Ajith fans as the star has come up with his second consecutive release of the year. The initial reports of Nerkonda Paarvai say that it is a film, the Tamil film industry could be proud of. While reports for the film are encouraging, certain developments that have come up regarding the film add a sour taste to an otherwise delicious day. Read the article to know further details regarding this.

    Kollywood Continues To Face This Threat

    There is a particular threat that has been worrying big and small movies alike. Piracy, which has been a very important issue that Kollywood has been encountering, has affected Nerkonda Paarvai as well.

    Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

    Nerkonda Paarvai, the film which released in theatres today has been leaked online. Shockingly, the full movie has been leaked online for free download by website Tamilrockers.

    Excellent Reports For The Movie

    Nevertheless, Nerkonda Paarvai has got extremely positive responses. First day audiences have showered their love on this film and have tagged it as a film that needs to be watched in theatres.

    An Important Movie

    Nerkonda Paarvai is said to be a welcome sign for Kollywood and films like this should emerge as box office success. Movies like Nerkonda Paarvai deserve proper theatrical watch to understand its real essence.

    Overcoming The Threat

    Nerkonda Paarvai would definitely fight a brave battle against piracy. Thala Ajith's previous movie Viswasam too had faced a similar threat of piracy. However, the film overcame that and emerged a blockbuster. Let us hope that Nerkonda Paarvai will also tread a similar path.

