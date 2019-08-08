Nerkonda Paarvai Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers On Day 1

Kollywood Continues To Face This Threat

There is a particular threat that has been worrying big and small movies alike. Piracy, which has been a very important issue that Kollywood has been encountering, has affected Nerkonda Paarvai as well.

Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers

Nerkonda Paarvai, the film which released in theatres today has been leaked online. Shockingly, the full movie has been leaked online for free download by website Tamilrockers.

Excellent Reports For The Movie

Nevertheless, Nerkonda Paarvai has got extremely positive responses. First day audiences have showered their love on this film and have tagged it as a film that needs to be watched in theatres.

An Important Movie

Nerkonda Paarvai is said to be a welcome sign for Kollywood and films like this should emerge as box office success. Movies like Nerkonda Paarvai deserve proper theatrical watch to understand its real essence.

Overcoming The Threat

Nerkonda Paarvai would definitely fight a brave battle against piracy. Thala Ajith's previous movie Viswasam too had faced a similar threat of piracy. However, the film overcame that and emerged a blockbuster. Let us hope that Nerkonda Paarvai will also tread a similar path.