English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nerkonda Paarvai Movie Trailer To Hit Online Circuits Today At 6 PM Through Zee Music!

    By
    |

    Nerkonda Paarvai is one among the big releases of this year and this Ajith Kumar starrer ranks high on expectations. The film, which has been directed by H Vinoth is based on the Bollywood movie Pink and Ajith will be seen in the role of an advocate.

    Nerkonda Paarvai Trailer To Hit Online Circuits Today At 6 PM!

    Now, the much-awaited announcement regarding Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai, has come out in the online circuits. The trailer of the film is all set to come in front of the audiences. It has been revealed that Nerkonda Paarvai trailer will be releasing at 6 PM, today (June 12, 2019) through Zee Music YouTube Channel. The official announcement regarding the same, along with a brand new poster of the movie has now come out in the online circuits.

    Earlier, the first look poster of the movie, which was unveiled by the team had met with a massive reception from the audiences. Nerkonda Paarvai too is expected to take the online circuits by storm. It has to be seen whether the trailer would go on to break the records set by the trailer of Ajith's previous film Viswasam. Nerkonda Paarvai will be releasing in the theatres in August 2019.

    More NERKONDA PAARVAI News

    Read more about: nerkonda paarvai ajith kumar
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue