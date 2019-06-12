Nerkonda Paarvai Trailer Is Out; The Ajith Starrer Looks Mighty Impressive!

Nerkonda Paarvai is one among the big releases of this year and this Ajith Kumar starrer ranks high on expectations. The film, which has been directed by H Vinoth is based on the Bollywood movie Pink and Ajith will be seen in the role of an advocate.

Now, the much-awaited trailer of Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai has come out in the online circuits. As promised, the makers of the film released the trailer at 6 PM. Nerkonda Paarvai trailer has released through the YouTube channel of Zee Music channel. The trailer of Nerkonda Paarvai has definitely hit right chords and it assures a mighty impressive movie. The trailer has some snippets of the courtroom sequences from the film and Ajith is simplay amazing. At the same time, the trailer also gives way that it will have massy action sequence as well.

Watch Nerkonda Paarvai trailer here..

Earlier, the first look poster of the movie, which was unveiled by the team had met with a massive reception from the audiences. Nerkonda Paarvai too is expected to take the online circuits by storm. It has to be seen whether the trailer would go on to break the records set by the trailer of Ajith's previous film Viswasam. Nerkonda Paarvai will be releasing in the theatres in August 2019.