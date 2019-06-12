Nerkonda Paarvai Movie Trailer To Hit Online Circuits Today At 6 PM Through Zee Music!

Nerkonda Paarvai is one among the big releases of this year and this Ajith Kumar starrer ranks high on expectations. The film, which has been directed by H Vinoth is based on the Bollywood movie Pink and Ajith will be seen in the role of an advocate.

Now, the much-awaited announcement regarding Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai, has come out in the online circuits. The trailer of the film is all set to come in front of the audiences. It has been revealed that Nerkonda Paarvai trailer will be releasing at 6 PM, today (June 12, 2019) through Zee Music YouTube Channel. The official announcement regarding the same, along with a brand new poster of the movie has now come out in the online circuits.

Earlier, the first look poster of the movie, which was unveiled by the team had met with a massive reception from the audiences. Nerkonda Paarvai too is expected to take the online circuits by storm. It has to be seen whether the trailer would go on to break the records set by the trailer of Ajith's previous film Viswasam. Nerkonda Paarvai will be releasing in the theatres in August 2019.