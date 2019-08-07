English
    Nerkonda Paarvai Pre-release Business: Ajith's Movie Is A Blockbuster Even Before Hitting Screens

    By
    |

    Nerkonda Paarvai, one of the biggest and 'most important' films of the year, is all set to arrive in theatres tomorrow (August 8, 2019) and this has created a fair deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. The courtroom drama, a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink, features Ajith Kumar in the role of an ageing lawyer and revolves around how 'no means no'. Now, here is some terrific news for the 'Thala Army'. In an exciting development, the H Vinoth-directed Nerkonda Paarvai has become a 'Blockbuster' even before its release.

    Pre-release Business Report

    According to reports, Nerkonda Paarvai, shot against a budget of Rs 74 crore, has done a pre-release business of Rs 120.5 crore and proved to be a profitable venture for producer Boney Kapoor. The table profit is around Rs 47 crore, which bears testimony to Ajith's star power.

    The Finer Details

    Tamil Nadu - Rs 48 crore

    Satellite and Digital Rights - Rs 28 crore

    Overseas - Rs 25 crore

    Other Rights (Audio + Hindi) - 14 crore

    Karnataka Rights - Rs 2 crore

    Kerala Rights - Rs 1 crore

    Total Business - Rs 120.5 crore

    Total Table Profit - Rs 46.5 crore

    Striking A Chord

    Meanwhile, Nerkonda Paarvai has struck a chord with film critics and stars alike. Recently, Kannada actress Akshara Gowda praised Ajith for taking up an issue-based film and said that he is an 'inspiring' person. She added that she would be watching Nerkonda Paarvai FDFS.

    A New Beginning For Ajith

    Many feel that if Nerkonda Paarvai becomes a runaway hit, Ajith might decide to do an issue-based movie every year and experiment with his on-screen image, which could work wonders for his career.

    The Road Ahead...

    Once Nerkonda Paarvai hits screens, Ajith will turn his attention to Thala 60, marking his second collaboration with H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor. Some time ago, the Bollywood producer had also expressed a desire to make a Hindi film with the 'Ultimate Star'. However, these plans are unlikely to materialise in the near future.

    So, are you excited about Nerkonda Paarvai? Comments, please!

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 14:24 [IST]
