Nerkonda Paarvai Pre-release Business: Ajith's Movie Is A Blockbuster Even Before Hitting Screens
Nerkonda Paarvai, one of the biggest and 'most important' films of the year, is all set to arrive in theatres tomorrow (August 8, 2019) and this has created a fair deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. The courtroom drama, a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink, features Ajith Kumar in the role of an ageing lawyer and revolves around how 'no means no'. Now, here is some terrific news for the 'Thala Army'. In an exciting development, the H Vinoth-directed Nerkonda Paarvai has become a 'Blockbuster' even before its release.
Pre-release Business Report
According to reports, Nerkonda Paarvai, shot against a budget of Rs 74 crore, has done a pre-release business of Rs 120.5 crore and proved to be a profitable venture for producer Boney Kapoor. The table profit is around Rs 47 crore, which bears testimony to Ajith's star power.
The Finer Details
Tamil Nadu - Rs 48 crore
Satellite and Digital Rights - Rs 28 crore
Overseas - Rs 25 crore
Other Rights (Audio + Hindi) - 14 crore
Karnataka Rights - Rs 2 crore
Kerala Rights - Rs 1 crore
Total Business - Rs 120.5 crore
Total Table Profit - Rs 46.5 crore
Striking A Chord
Meanwhile, Nerkonda Paarvai has struck a chord with film critics and stars alike. Recently, Kannada actress Akshara Gowda praised Ajith for taking up an issue-based film and said that he is an 'inspiring' person. She added that she would be watching Nerkonda Paarvai FDFS.
A New Beginning For Ajith
Many feel that if Nerkonda Paarvai becomes a runaway hit, Ajith might decide to do an issue-based movie every year and experiment with his on-screen image, which could work wonders for his career.
The Road Ahead...
Once Nerkonda Paarvai hits screens, Ajith will turn his attention to Thala 60, marking his second collaboration with H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor. Some time ago, the Bollywood producer had also expressed a desire to make a Hindi film with the 'Ultimate Star'. However, these plans are unlikely to materialise in the near future.
