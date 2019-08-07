Nerkonda Paarvai Pre-release Business: Ajith's Movie Is A Blockbuster Even Before Hitting Screens

Pre-release Business Report

According to reports, Nerkonda Paarvai, shot against a budget of Rs 74 crore, has done a pre-release business of Rs 120.5 crore and proved to be a profitable venture for producer Boney Kapoor. The table profit is around Rs 47 crore, which bears testimony to Ajith's star power.

The Finer Details

Tamil Nadu - Rs 48 crore

Satellite and Digital Rights - Rs 28 crore

Overseas - Rs 25 crore

Other Rights (Audio + Hindi) - 14 crore

Karnataka Rights - Rs 2 crore

Kerala Rights - Rs 1 crore

Total Business - Rs 120.5 crore

Total Table Profit - Rs 46.5 crore

Striking A Chord

Meanwhile, Nerkonda Paarvai has struck a chord with film critics and stars alike. Recently, Kannada actress Akshara Gowda praised Ajith for taking up an issue-based film and said that he is an 'inspiring' person. She added that she would be watching Nerkonda Paarvai FDFS.

A New Beginning For Ajith

Many feel that if Nerkonda Paarvai becomes a runaway hit, Ajith might decide to do an issue-based movie every year and experiment with his on-screen image, which could work wonders for his career.

The Road Ahead...

Once Nerkonda Paarvai hits screens, Ajith will turn his attention to Thala 60, marking his second collaboration with H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor. Some time ago, the Bollywood producer had also expressed a desire to make a Hindi film with the 'Ultimate Star'. However, these plans are unlikely to materialise in the near future.