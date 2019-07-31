Nerkonda Paarvai's Theatrical Rights Sold For A Low Price Despite Ajith Kumar's Big Win?

Nerkonda Paarvai's TN Theatrical Rights

Various reports have been doing the rounds about the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Nerkonda Paarvai. One of the recent reports by a popular YouTube channel has mentioned that the rights have been bagged by popular banner Gemini Film Circuits.

What Is The Amount?

The report also says that Gemini Film Circuit has bagged the rights for Rs 45 crore. It is also being said that the team has only paid Rs 5 crore as advance and the rest will be paid later.

A Low Price?

Interestingly, this price is much below the pre-release business that has been done by Vijay's Bigil as well as Ajith's Viswasam. It is being said that, considering the fact that Viswasam was a bumper hit, theatrical rights should have been sold for a much bigger price but the delay in selling the rights might have cost the film's business a bit.

Previous Reports Said...

Earlier, reports had surfaced that Red Giant Movies had also come up with an offer for the theatrical rights of Nerkonda Paarvai. The report also suggests that the production house had offered Rs 20 crore for the theatrical rights of the movie.