Nerkonda Paarvai Second Single Lyrical Video To Release Today; Will It Click With Ajith Fans?

Earlier this year, Ajith Kumar gave strong proof of his star power when Viswasam opened to a tremendous response at the box office and outperformed Rajinikanth's Petta in Tamil Nadu. The film, helmed by 'Siruthai' Siva, featured 'Thala' in a massy new avatar that clicked with the family audience for all the right reasons. The film's success also proved that Ajith and Nayanthara make a bankable combination and this created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. With Viswasam in the past, Ajith is currently awaiting the release of Nerkonda Paarvai, slated to release this August. Now, here is some big news for Ajith fans.

In an exciting development, the lyrical video of the second single from Nerkonda Paarvai, titled EDM Song, is set to release today (July 9, 2019) at 6:45 PM. The number is likely to have a lively feel to it and be an integral part of promotions.

Nerkonda Paarvai, directed by H Vinoth, is a remake of Pink and features Ajith in the role played by Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi version. The film revolves around the safety of women and is likely to have references to the Pollachi scandal, which grabbed attention some time ago.

Nerkonda Paarvai features Shraddha Srinath and Vidya Balan as the leading ladies. A while ago, the Kannada beauty had said that she bagged the film despite a few initial hiccups.

"After I tried out lots of costumes, I was asked to enact a scene. It didn't quite turn well the first time, but after the director explained the actual context to me, I performed it better and he gave me the nod. It was that simple," she had told a leading daily.

Meanwhile, post Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith is set to team up with H Vinoth once again. Thala 60 is likely to have a racing backdrop and highlight the Veeram hero's love for cars.

