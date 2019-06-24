Nerkonda Paarvai: Taapsee Pannu Did Not Want To Act In Ajith's Movie For This Hard-hitting Reason

In 2016, popular actress Taapsee Pannu became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when her Hindi film Pink opened to a good response at the box office and impressed fans big time. The film revolved around the sexual harassment faced by women on a daily basis and raised a few hard-hitting questions. Nearly three years later, the film is being remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai with Shraddha Srinath reprising Taapsee role and Ajith Kumar stepping into Amitabh Bachchan's shoes.

During a recent interview with a website, Taapsee spoke about Nerkonda Paravai and said that she would not have done the film under any circumstances. The actress added that playing a victim of sexual harassment was a 'stressful' experience for her and she did not want to go through the ordeal again.

Taapsee, however, made it clear that she would love to team up with 'Thala' in the near future.

Nerkonda Paravai, directed by H Vinoth, is the 59th movie of Ajith's career and features him in the role of a lawyer. The film's trailer suggests that it will have a few action scenes and a commercial touch to it. Moreover, Ajith has a romantic track with Vidya Balan, which might make it quite different from Pink.

Some time ago, Shraddha had said that bagging Nerkonda Paarvai was not easy as she faced issues during the initial stages.

"After I tried out lots of costumes, I was asked to enact a scene. It didn't quite turn well the first time, but after the director explained the actual context to me, I performed it better and he gave me the nod. It was that simple," Shraddha had added.

Nerkonda Paarvai is slated to hit screens this August.

Meanwhile, Taapsee was last seen in Game Over that received rave reviews from all quarters. At present, she has several Hindi movies in her kitty.

