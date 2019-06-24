English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nerkonda Paarvai: Taapsee Pannu Did Not Want To Act In Ajith's Movie For This Hard-hitting Reason

    By
    |

    In 2016, popular actress Taapsee Pannu became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when her Hindi film Pink opened to a good response at the box office and impressed fans big time. The film revolved around the sexual harassment faced by women on a daily basis and raised a few hard-hitting questions. Nearly three years later, the film is being remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai with Shraddha Srinath reprising Taapsee role and Ajith Kumar stepping into Amitabh Bachchan's shoes.

    During a recent interview with a website, Taapsee spoke about Nerkonda Paravai and said that she would not have done the film under any circumstances. The actress added that playing a victim of sexual harassment was a 'stressful' experience for her and she did not want to go through the ordeal again.

    Taapsee

    Taapsee, however, made it clear that she would love to team up with 'Thala' in the near future.

    Nerkonda Paravai, directed by H Vinoth, is the 59th movie of Ajith's career and features him in the role of a lawyer. The film's trailer suggests that it will have a few action scenes and a commercial touch to it. Moreover, Ajith has a romantic track with Vidya Balan, which might make it quite different from Pink.

    Some time ago, Shraddha had said that bagging Nerkonda Paarvai was not easy as she faced issues during the initial stages.

    "After I tried out lots of costumes, I was asked to enact a scene. It didn't quite turn well the first time, but after the director explained the actual context to me, I performed it better and he gave me the nod. It was that simple," Shraddha had added.

    Nerkonda Paarvai is slated to hit screens this August.

    Meanwhile, Taapsee was last seen in Game Over that received rave reviews from all quarters. At present, she has several Hindi movies in her kitty.

    Taapsee Pannu Was Dumped By Her First Boyfriend, Here's How She Reacted

    More NERKONDA PAARVAI News

    Read more about: nerkonda paarvai taapsee pannu
    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 12:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue