Nerkonda Paarvai Tamil Nadu Theatrical Rights: Ajith Kumar Gave This Instruction To Boney Kapoor?

Gemini Film Circuits

According to the report, Gemini Film Circuit was the front-runner in the race for TN theatrical rights of Nerkonda Paarvai. Reportedly, the banner was asked to pay Rs 20 crore in advance so as to bag the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights.

Not In Time?

The reports also adds that the popular production banner couldn't meet the demand of the producer and they could only manage to raise around Rs 15 crore within the stipulated time.

Ajith Kumar Gave An Instruction?

Meanwhile, the report also says that Ajith Kumar had given an instruction to Boney Kapoor in connection with the business of Nerkonda Paarvai. He had asked Boney Kapoor to finish the business of the fim by Thursday, (August 1, 2019).

Gemini Circuits Out Of The Race?

At present, the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Nerkonda Paarvai have been bagged by Mr. G. Srinivasan of M/s. S. Picture, Mr. K.Rajamannar of M/s. Kanthaswamy Arts Centre & Mr. Raahul. Boney Kappor had officially announced the same through his Twitter account.