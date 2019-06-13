Nerkonda Paarvai : Did Ajith Kumar Take A Nasty Dig At Fan Wars With This Rocking Dialogue?

A Rocking Dialogue

The last dialogue from the Nerkonda Paarvai trailer, in particular, has grabbed plenty of attention. Ajith says that in order to prove one's loyalty to a person, you do not have to make others look bad, which many feel is a dig at fan wars.

A Dig At Fan Fights?

In case you did not know, Ajith fans and Vijay supporters frequently get into ugly fights on social media, trading insults. While Thala fans frequently insult Vijay, Thalapathy fans berate the 'Ultimate Star'.

The Background

Ajith has previously spoken against fan wars and asked his well-wishers to refrain from spreading negativity about his colleagues. Similarly, the Theri hero too had to lash out at his fans for insulting a journalist who had taken a dig at Sura.

Let us hope that Ajith's dig at fan wars goes a long way in improving the situation and putting an end to negativity.

About Nerkonda Paarvai

Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of Pink, has been directed by H Vinoth and features Ajith in the role originally essayed by 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan. The film touches upon sexual harassment of women and raises several hard-hitting questions. Vidya Balan and Shraddha Srinath play the female leads, which has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs.

A Busy Time For Thala

Post Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith will team up with H Vinoth for Thala 60, which is likely to be a commercial entertainer. The buzz is that it will feature him in the role of an activist and help him add a new dimension to his career.