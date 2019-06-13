Nerkonda Paarvai Trailer Records: It Is A Big Disappointment For Thala Ajith Fans

Nerkonda Paarvai, the upcoming film of Thala Ajith has turned out to be the talk of social media with the trailer of the film making a huge impact. Nerkonda Paarvai trailer had hit the online circuits at 6 PM yesterday (June 12, 2019). The audiences are left thrilled after watching the trailer of the movie that promises an intense outing with Thala Ajith in supreme form.

Meanwhile, it has been more than 24 hours since the release of Nerkonda Paarvai trailer. Did the trailer create some big records much like the trailers of the recent big releases? Read on to know complete details regarding the same.

Nerkonda Paarvai Trailer In 24 Hours Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai has been trending at the top spot on YouTube. Meanwhile, the trailer has fetched around 6.7 Million views from the first 24 hours, which are indeed good numbers. Number Of Likes Nerkonda Paarvai's trailer went past the 100L likes in a fast manner. Reportedly, it got 100K likes within 6 minutes. Meanwhile, Nerkonda Paarvai trailer received around 650K likes in the first 24 hours. Fails To Beat Viswasam's Record However, Nerkonda Paarvai's trailer has failed to surpass the record set by Viswasam's trailer in terms of number of views. Viswasam's trailer had received around 12 Million views within the first 24 hours of release. In Terms Of Number Of Likes Nerkonda Paarvai's trailer has also failed to beat Viswasam's record in terms of the number of likes as well. Viswasam's trailer had got 10 million likes in the first 24 hours itself.

Meanwhile, Nerkonda Paarvai is at the third spot in the list of Tamil trailers with maximum views in 24 hours. At the second spot is Petta, which had received around 10 million views. However, Nerkonda Paarvai's trailer has definitely satisfied everyone with the film looking a faithful one to its original. The number of views for the trailer would definitely increase in the days to come.