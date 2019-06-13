English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nerkonda Paarvai Trailer Records: It Is A Big Disappointment For Thala Ajith Fans

    By Staff
    |

    Nerkonda Paarvai, the upcoming film of Thala Ajith has turned out to be the talk of social media with the trailer of the film making a huge impact. Nerkonda Paarvai trailer had hit the online circuits at 6 PM yesterday (June 12, 2019). The audiences are left thrilled after watching the trailer of the movie that promises an intense outing with Thala Ajith in supreme form.

    Meanwhile, it has been more than 24 hours since the release of Nerkonda Paarvai trailer. Did the trailer create some big records much like the trailers of the recent big releases? Read on to know complete details regarding the same.

    Nerkonda Paarvai Trailer In 24 Hours

    Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai has been trending at the top spot on YouTube. Meanwhile, the trailer has fetched around 6.7 Million views from the first 24 hours, which are indeed good numbers.

    Number Of Likes

    Nerkonda Paarvai's trailer went past the 100L likes in a fast manner. Reportedly, it got 100K likes within 6 minutes. Meanwhile, Nerkonda Paarvai trailer received around 650K likes in the first 24 hours.

    Fails To Beat Viswasam's Record

    However, Nerkonda Paarvai's trailer has failed to surpass the record set by Viswasam's trailer in terms of number of views. Viswasam's trailer had received around 12 Million views within the first 24 hours of release.

    In Terms Of Number Of Likes

    Nerkonda Paarvai's trailer has also failed to beat Viswasam's record in terms of the number of likes as well. Viswasam's trailer had got 10 million likes in the first 24 hours itself.

    Meanwhile, Nerkonda Paarvai is at the third spot in the list of Tamil trailers with maximum views in 24 hours. At the second spot is Petta, which had received around 10 million views. However, Nerkonda Paarvai's trailer has definitely satisfied everyone with the film looking a faithful one to its original. The number of views for the trailer would definitely increase in the days to come.

    More NERKONDA PAARVAI News

    Read more about: nerkonda paarvai ajith
    Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 18:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue