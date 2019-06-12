English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nerkonda Paarvai Trailer Review: Thala Ajith Kumar Takes Social Media By Storm!

    By
    |

    Earlier this year, Ajith Kumar became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Viswasam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and emerged a runaway hit. In fact, such was the craze surrounding the Siva-directed movie that it beat Rajinikanth's Petta and won the Pongal battle in style. With Viswasam in the past, 'Thala' is currently in the limelight due to his upcoming movie Nerkonda Paarvai, slated to release this August.

    Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink, touches upon the sexual harassment of women and raises quite a few hard-hitting questions. Now, the film's trailer has been released and it is quite good. Ajith is seen in a mature avatar, which he carries off like a boss and proves that he truly is the 'Ultimate Star'.

    Meanwhile, the Nerkonda Paarvai trailer has taken social media by storm. Here are the top reactions.

    krystal @vosmeyes

    #NerkondaPaarvaiTrailer is as IMPACTFUL as #Pink . #ThalaAjith has nailed it. WINNER trailer all the way. #NerKondaPaarvai...

    CSK சாமி @thusmank

    A Brilliant Powerful trailer. Wishing the best to #Ajith sir, #HVinoth & @thisisysr for a grand success.

    THALA RJ @RanJitH_RJ001

    Thala dharisanam #NerKondaPaarvaiTrailer 🔥His Attitude Voice U1 Bgm Massive..!! treat for All of us 🔥Thala ya pathathey pothUm

    Anand j @anandpharmacol1

    Superb..we will be witness for their brilliant work... Lets wait for தல in New Avatar

    Lakshman ᴺᴷᴾ @lakshmanclassy

    Terrific Performance by Ajith Sir

    - Perfect Cuts

    - Perfect Acting

    - Perfect Camera

    - Perfect Screenplay

    Can't wait for the movie release

    as stated on August 10th

    Nerkonda Paarvai Trailer Is Out; The Ajith Starrer Looks Mighty Impressive!

    More NERKONDA PAARVAI News

    Read more about: nerkonda paarvai ajith kumar
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 18:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue