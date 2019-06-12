Nerkonda Paarvai Trailer Review: Thala Ajith Kumar Takes Social Media By Storm!

Earlier this year, Ajith Kumar became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Viswasam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and emerged a runaway hit. In fact, such was the craze surrounding the Siva-directed movie that it beat Rajinikanth's Petta and won the Pongal battle in style. With Viswasam in the past, 'Thala' is currently in the limelight due to his upcoming movie Nerkonda Paarvai, slated to release this August.

Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink, touches upon the sexual harassment of women and raises quite a few hard-hitting questions. Now, the film's trailer has been released and it is quite good. Ajith is seen in a mature avatar, which he carries off like a boss and proves that he truly is the 'Ultimate Star'.

Meanwhile, the Nerkonda Paarvai trailer has taken social media by storm. Here are the top reactions.

krystal @vosmeyes #NerkondaPaarvaiTrailer is as IMPACTFUL as #Pink . #ThalaAjith has nailed it. WINNER trailer all the way. #NerKondaPaarvai... CSK சாமி @thusmank A Brilliant Powerful trailer. Wishing the best to #Ajith sir, #HVinoth & @thisisysr for a grand success. THALA RJ @RanJitH_RJ001 Thala dharisanam #NerKondaPaarvaiTrailer 🔥His Attitude Voice U1 Bgm Massive..!! treat for All of us 🔥Thala ya pathathey pothUm Anand j @anandpharmacol1 Superb..we will be witness for their brilliant work... Lets wait for தல in New Avatar Lakshman ᴺᴷᴾ @lakshmanclassy Terrific Performance by Ajith Sir - Perfect Cuts - Perfect Acting - Perfect Camera - Perfect Screenplay Can't wait for the movie release as stated on August 10th

