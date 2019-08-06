English
    Nerkonda Paarvai Twitter Review: The Ajith Kumar Starrer Gets A Thumbs-Up!

    By
    |

    Nerkonda Paarvai is all set to be the big release of this week and the Ajith Kumar starrer has huge expectations riding on it. While the film, directed by H Vinoth, will be hitting theatres across India on August 08, 2019, a special premiere show of the film was held in Singapore this morning. Already, Twitter is abuzz about the Ajith Kumar starrer with reports flowing in about the movie. Nerkonda Paarvai, which is the Tamil remake of Pink, has seemingly struck the right chords with the audiences and the initial reports indicate the same. Read Nerkonda Paarvai Twitter review here to know what the audiences have to say about the movie.

    The First Half Report

    Here it has been given that Ajith Kumar has perfectly fit into the lead role of Bharath Subramaniam. Interestingly, the tweet also says that the film has some mass moments to offer.

    A Neat Remake

    The expectations are huge especially since the movie is Pink's remake. In this tweet, it has been mentioned that the film is neat and clean, till interval. The tweet also says that the casting is apt.

    A Fabulous Movie

    Here is a tweet that speaks about Nerkonda Paarvai and it is full of praises for Ajith Kumar, who has reportedly done a fabulous job. Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, as well as the screenplay penned by H Vinoth, has got a thumbs-up.

    A Perfect Film

    In this tweet, it has been given that Nerkonda Paarvai is a film that could be watched multiple times. It seems like the dialogues and the court scenes in the second half are simply superb.

    The Dialogues

    The hard-hitting dialogues in Pink had gained everyone's attention. Meanwhile, the tweets that have come in, suggest that Nerkonda Paarvai too has some powerful dialogues.

    A Big Treat

    The above tweet aptly describes the two different halves of the movie. It says that the first half of the film is mass redefined whereas the second half has a strong social message to convey.

