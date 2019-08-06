Nerkonda Paarvai Twitter Review: The Ajith Kumar Starrer Gets A Thumbs-Up!

The First Half Report

Here it has been given that Ajith Kumar has perfectly fit into the lead role of Bharath Subramaniam. Interestingly, the tweet also says that the film has some mass moments to offer.

#Thala #Ajith In #NerkondaPaarvai - Interval -

A very faithful remake of #Pink. The conflict builds in a steady and detailed manner by taking its own sweet time. Casting is apt and the leading ladies have done well.👍👍👍

'Neat and clear' so far. #NerkondaPaarvaiPremierShow pic.twitter.com/W95CXsQ5Aw — 🇸 🇦 🇷 🇯 🇺 (@SarjuSrj) August 6, 2019

A Neat Remake

The expectations are huge especially since the movie is Pink's remake. In this tweet, it has been mentioned that the film is neat and clean, till interval. The tweet also says that the casting is apt.

#NerKondaPaarvai

Full movie over. He is neutral fan.

Thala Ajith Padathula Verithanam panitaaru.Ena dhaaan Padam class a irundhaalum, #U1 Innum mass kaamichaataaru.#HVinoth Suma Screenplay Semaya panitaaraam.

Flashback too short too cute but Lite dull am.

Padam sema Tharmaam. — Ponmani Shankar (@ponmani_shankar) August 6, 2019

A Fabulous Movie

Here is a tweet that speaks about Nerkonda Paarvai and it is full of praises for Ajith Kumar, who has reportedly done a fabulous job. Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, as well as the screenplay penned by H Vinoth, has got a thumbs-up.

Tha second half court dialogues are viscous & full of substance. Makes it worthy. Songs are mediocre. The flashback scenes are the ONLY drawback. Rangaraj Pandey is a fantastic inclusion. Ethana vaati venalum pakalam. Nothing to criticise. Happy for Ajith. 8/10 #NerKondaPaarvai — Marshall (@LDR_Violence) August 6, 2019

A Perfect Film

In this tweet, it has been given that Nerkonda Paarvai is a film that could be watched multiple times. It seems like the dialogues and the court scenes in the second half are simply superb.

Veryyyyyyy Gud Tamil Top notch dialogues written In #NerKondaPaarvai 🔥👏 #NerkondaPaarvaiWorldPremiere — Krishna Krish (@KNTedofficial) August 6, 2019

The Dialogues

The hard-hitting dialogues in Pink had gained everyone's attention. Meanwhile, the tweets that have come in, suggest that Nerkonda Paarvai too has some powerful dialogues.

#NerKondaPaarvai Premiere Show -



🔥 First Half: Mass Redefined..!



🔥 Second Half: A Strong Social Message..!



It's a BIG Treat For Cinema Lovers And THALA AJITH Fans..🎉#BlockbusterNerKondaPaarvai — CEO RINU 🎧 (@CEOofMysource) August 6, 2019

A Big Treat

The above tweet aptly describes the two different halves of the movie. It says that the first half of the film is mass redefined whereas the second half has a strong social message to convey.