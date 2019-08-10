Nerkonda Paarvai Vs Pink: A Comparison Of The Ajith Kumar Starrer With Its Original!

The Emotional Quotient

When compared to Pink, Nerkonda Paarvai's narrative is swift and quick. The Ajith Kumar starrer has invested lesser time in dealing with the emotional conflicts of each character. However, it doesn't take anything away from the impact that the film makes. When it comes to Pink, the detailing is more, especially on the emotional turmoil that each one of them goes through, which again helped the film in gaining the upper hand while the emotional aspects are considered.

Background Music’s Involvement

The slow narrative pattern that Pink followed was ably supported by the BGM, which was subtle in most of the parts. However, Yuvan Shankar Raja's exceptional BGM work, which is a mixture of both subtle and pulsating approach, added a new dimension to the remake. Nerkonda Paarvai has those extremely good moments supported to perfection by BGM, which lifts the film to another level. The Ajith Kumar starrer scores heavily here and strikes the right chord with the audiences.

Raw And Realistic Moments

Nerkonda Paarvai is a film that has the necessary commercial ingredients in it. It has a packaging akin to entertainers with a solid message. In Pink, the approach was different. It was realistic to the core most of the times and no compromises for entertainment values were made. As a result, the original version had the realistic moments that were so close to reality and devoid of any masala. Hence, Pink scored as far as the presence of raw and realistic moments are concerned.

The Goose-bump Moments

Nerkonda Paarvai has reached a larger section of audiences by maintaining the proper balance of a commercial cinema and a message-oriented movie. The Ajith Kumar starrer tactfully uses some of the situations from the original, where the heroism elements could be infused. As a result, Nerkonda Paarvai offers some really good goosebump moments, which are so well connected with the narrative pattern and thus making the audiences completely invested in the proceedings. Even when Ajith Kumar's character sends out that punch dialogue during the courtroom sequence, it gives you that adrenaline rush, which is an added plus. Definitely, these sequences have helped satiate the needs of the entertainment lovers without losing out the essence of the film.

The Performances

Ajith Kumar got the chance to get into the shoes of a character originally played by the legend Amitabh Bachchan. The performance of the lead actors has contributed so well to both the film. In Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith Kumar's character have various shades and even in the courtroom episodes, there are some sequences, wherein his character had to go through different emotional variations. The actor in him has so well adapted to such sequences and etching the character in his own way. As a result, Ajith's portrayal of an advocate fighting for the cause as good as Amitabh Bachchan's performance as the lead character.

Similarly, actresses Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tamang, have made their roles memorable and thus leaving, no reasons to complain even for those who have watched the original version.