Nerkonda Paarvai Vs Pink: A Comparison Of The Ajith Kumar Starrer With Its Original!
Nerkonda Paarvai, as a film has had the tag of a remake associated with it. Nevertheless, it should be said that Nerkonda Paarvai is a film which is as good as an original flick. The movie ventures on a journey, which probably no other recent mainstream Tamil movie has dared to do.
However, the movie is bound to be subjected to comparisons like any other remake. Pink, the Bollywood movie was a class apart, which continues to remain as one of the most-talked-about movies of the mainstream Indian cinema. The messages put forward by the film are priceless and Nerkonda Paarvai has carried the same essence with elan. There are certain portions where Nerkonda Paarvai scored and certain others where Pink managed to be in the front seat.
The Emotional Quotient
When compared to Pink, Nerkonda Paarvai's narrative is swift and quick. The Ajith Kumar starrer has invested lesser time in dealing with the emotional conflicts of each character. However, it doesn't take anything away from the impact that the film makes. When it comes to Pink, the detailing is more, especially on the emotional turmoil that each one of them goes through, which again helped the film in gaining the upper hand while the emotional aspects are considered.
Background Music’s Involvement
The slow narrative pattern that Pink followed was ably supported by the BGM, which was subtle in most of the parts. However, Yuvan Shankar Raja's exceptional BGM work, which is a mixture of both subtle and pulsating approach, added a new dimension to the remake. Nerkonda Paarvai has those extremely good moments supported to perfection by BGM, which lifts the film to another level. The Ajith Kumar starrer scores heavily here and strikes the right chord with the audiences.
Raw And Realistic Moments
Nerkonda Paarvai is a film that has the necessary commercial ingredients in it. It has a packaging akin to entertainers with a solid message. In Pink, the approach was different. It was realistic to the core most of the times and no compromises for entertainment values were made. As a result, the original version had the realistic moments that were so close to reality and devoid of any masala. Hence, Pink scored as far as the presence of raw and realistic moments are concerned.
The Goose-bump Moments
Nerkonda Paarvai has reached a larger section of audiences by maintaining the proper balance of a commercial cinema and a message-oriented movie. The Ajith Kumar starrer tactfully uses some of the situations from the original, where the heroism elements could be infused. As a result, Nerkonda Paarvai offers some really good goosebump moments, which are so well connected with the narrative pattern and thus making the audiences completely invested in the proceedings. Even when Ajith Kumar's character sends out that punch dialogue during the courtroom sequence, it gives you that adrenaline rush, which is an added plus. Definitely, these sequences have helped satiate the needs of the entertainment lovers without losing out the essence of the film.
The Performances
Ajith Kumar got the chance to get into the shoes of a character originally played by the legend Amitabh Bachchan. The performance of the lead actors has contributed so well to both the film. In Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith Kumar's character have various shades and even in the courtroom episodes, there are some sequences, wherein his character had to go through different emotional variations. The actor in him has so well adapted to such sequences and etching the character in his own way. As a result, Ajith's portrayal of an advocate fighting for the cause as good as Amitabh Bachchan's performance as the lead character.
Similarly, actresses Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tamang, have made their roles memorable and thus leaving, no reasons to complain even for those who have watched the original version.
In short, both movies have their own pluses and are equally fabulous. Nerkonda Paarvai and Ajith Kumar deserve a huge round of applause for bringing up a subject, which deserved a huge attention. With a big superstar like Ajith Kumar in the driving seat, the message that the film has tried to convey will reach the masses. H Vinoth's packaging of a film with a solid content in a more entertaining way does complete justice as an innovative remake.