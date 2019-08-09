Nerkonda Paarvai Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Gigantic Opening!

A Huge Release

Nerkonda Paarvai made a huge release across the globe. In Tamil Nadu alone, the film has been released in over 800 screens and thus making it one of the biggest releases of recent times. The film has been released in over 1000 screens across the globe.

Advance Booking

The advance booking for Nerkonda Paarvai was solid. Especially, after the excellent preview reports that the film got, there was a huge surge in the advance booking for the film.

Chennai Box Office

Nerkonda Paarvai has set a new record at the Chennai box office. Reportedly, the film has fetched around Rs 1.58 crore on its first day from Chennai city. This is the best opening day collections in 2019 so far.

Day 1 At Tamil Nadu Box Office

Nerkonda Paarvai had above 4000 shows on its day 1 in Tamil Nadu. The Ajith Kumar starrer is expected to have collected above Rs 20 crore on its first day at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Worldwide Box Office Collections (First Day)

Nerkonda Paarvai has also made a grand opening in regions outside Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, the film has got a decent start. In Bengaluru, the film registered decent collections. The movie also has done a good business on day 1 from overseas centres. It seems like the film would have collected in between 25-30 crore on its first day at the box office.