Nerkonda Paarvai Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 2): A Super-strong Second Day!
Nerkonda Paarvai has taken the box office by storm. The Ajith Kumar starrer enjoyed a fabulous opening in the theatres across the globe on August 8, 2019. Importantly, Nerkonda Paarvai did go on to set a non-holiday record opening at the box office, which again speaks about the reception that the film has received. All eyes were on the film's performance on the second day, which would predict its future scope of run. How well did Nerkonda Paarvai perform on its second day at the box office? Did it maintain good momentum? Read Nerkonda Paarvai Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 2) report to know further details regarding this.
Response For The Movie On Day 2
Nerkonda Paarvai has been receiving extremely good responses from audiences. Even on the second day, the film registered a record number of housefull shows and that too, despite being a working day.
Day 2 At The Chennai Box Office
After making a record opening at the Chennai box office, the film maintained good momentum on the second day. Reportedly, the film fetched around Rs 1.17 crore on day 2 and thus taking 2 days total to Rs 2.75 crore.
Day 2 At Tamil Nadu Box Office
Reportedly, Nerkonda Paarvai is expected to have collected above Rs 10 crore on its second day as well at the Tamil Nadu box office and thus taking the 2 days tally to around Rs 25 crore.
In Other Regions
Nerkonda Paarvai has reportedly opened on a spectacular note in Karnataka as well. Going by the reports, the film is expected to have collected around Rs 2 crore gross from the first 2 days of run.
Worldwide Collections
The reports suggest that the film maintained steady collections on the second day as well in the overseas regions too. The film is expected to have collected above Rs 42 crore from the first 2 days of run at the worldwide box office, which rightly shows that Nerkonda Paarvai has maintained the excellent momentum that it received on the first day.