Suriya Starrer NGK And Sivakarthikeyan's Mr Local To Clash At The Box Office On The Same Date?

NGK Release Date Revealed?

According to the latest reports, his eagerly-awaited NGK is set to hit the screens on April 12, 2019. It will be one of the big releases of the Summer. The film was originally supposed to arrive in the theatres last year, however, it failed to keep the date after the shoot got delayed.

It's Suriya vs Sivakarthikeyan?

If NGK does indeed manage to keep its date with the fans, it'll end up clashing at the box office with Mr Local. Mr Local features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead and it is an important release for the 'box office king'. Given the popularity of these stars, this clash is going to create a buzz in the industry.

Not A First...

Last month, we saw the mother of all clashes when Viswasam and Rajinikanth's Petta hit the screens on January 10, 2019. As a result of a clash, these movies could not perform to the full potential. However, they emerged as hits nonetheless. Many in the industry feel that the same thing might happen if NGK and Mr Local clash at the box office.

About The Films

NGK is a Selvaraghavan directorial and it is touted to be a political-thriller. Besides Suriya, it also features Rakul Preet and Sai Pallavi in the lead. It has created a good deal of buzz amongst the fans because of its awesome poster. On the other hand, Mr Local is a Vasu directorial and it also has Nayanthara.

The buzz is that its plot is similar to that of the yesteryear film Mannan which had Rajinikanth in the lead. Let us wait and watch if these movies actually end up clashing at the box office.