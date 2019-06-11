NGK CLOSING Box Office Collections: Suriya-Selvaraghavan Movie To End Up A Flop?
NGK from the stable of Suriya and Selvaraghavan had a lot of expectations riding on it. However, the movie failed to find favour with the audiences. The film had received a grand opening at the box office but still the word of mouth for the film was not on the positive side, which has seemingly affected the film's long run in the theatres.
Now, NGK is In the second week of run in the theatres. Besides Tamil Nadu, NGK also made a huge release in centres like AP/TS, Karnataka, Kerala etc. How well has NGK performed in all of these regions? Read NGK Closing Box Office Collections report to get the answers.
At Tamil Nadu Box Office
According to a report by Friday Facts, the film made a share of Rs 12.41 crore from the first three days of run. The report also adds that NGK is expected to complete its final run with a share of around Rs 19 crore.
AP/TS Regions
NGK made a big release in AP/TS regions. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, the Telugu dubbing rights of the film were sold for a whopping Rs 8 crore.
The Collections
According to the reports, NGK couldn't reach the target at the AP/TS box office. One of the recent tweets sent out by tracker LM Kaushik reveals that the film has collected around a share of Rs 3.8 crore so far. That means that the film has ended up as a huge flop in AP/TS regions.
Karnataka Collections
Some of the reports suggest that NGK's Karnataka distributions rights were sold for Rs 5.5 crore. Meanwhile, the tweet by LM Kaushik has revealed that NGK has managed to collect a gross of Rs 3.5 crore from its run so far.
A Loss Venture?
If the reports are to be believed, NGK is expected to have made a total business of around Rs 69 crore, including the Tamil Nadu theatrical collections, satellite and overseas rights, Karnataka rights, Kerala rights and AP/TS rights. The total budget of the film is said to be around Rs 88 crore. The report predicts that the film will be a loss venture by a margin of around Rs 18.70 crore.