NGK CLOSING Box Office Collections: Suriya-Selvaraghavan Movie To End Up A Flop?

At Tamil Nadu Box Office

According to a report by Friday Facts, the film made a share of Rs 12.41 crore from the first three days of run. The report also adds that NGK is expected to complete its final run with a share of around Rs 19 crore.

AP/TS Regions

NGK made a big release in AP/TS regions. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, the Telugu dubbing rights of the film were sold for a whopping Rs 8 crore.

The Collections

According to the reports, NGK couldn't reach the target at the AP/TS box office. One of the recent tweets sent out by tracker LM Kaushik reveals that the film has collected around a share of Rs 3.8 crore so far. That means that the film has ended up as a huge flop in AP/TS regions.

Karnataka Collections

Some of the reports suggest that NGK's Karnataka distributions rights were sold for Rs 5.5 crore. Meanwhile, the tweet by LM Kaushik has revealed that NGK has managed to collect a gross of Rs 3.5 crore from its run so far.

A Loss Venture?

If the reports are to be believed, NGK is expected to have made a total business of around Rs 69 crore, including the Tamil Nadu theatrical collections, satellite and overseas rights, Karnataka rights, Kerala rights and AP/TS rights. The total budget of the film is said to be around Rs 88 crore. The report predicts that the film will be a loss venture by a margin of around Rs 18.70 crore.