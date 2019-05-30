NGK First Review Is Out; Suriya Movie Sure To Take The Box Office By Storm?
NGK will be arriving in the theatres tomorrow (May 31, 2019) and the movie from Suriya-Selvaraghavam team is expected to be nothing short than a marvellous one. Being a Selvaraghavan film, the audiences do expect something really novel and special since the director himself is a class apart. At the same time, the trailer and promos promise a spectacular performance from Suriya. The initial talks surrounding NGK are largely positive, which again adds to the happiness of the fans and the audiences. Meanwhile, a report regarding NGK, that has come out on social media has gone viral within no time. Read NGK first review that has come out to know more details regarding the same.
The Review
Popular UAE -based journalist and movie critic Umair Sandhu took to his Twitter account to write a few words about NGK. Reportedly, he had watched the film at overseas censor board and he had some great words to write about this Suriya movie.
A Must Watch
In his short review regarding NGK, Umair Sandhu has mentioned that NGK is a must watch movie. He has also praised Suriya's stellar performance in the movie. The tweet is read as "#Suriya is One Man Show. He Stole the Show all the way. Full on Engaging Mass Family Entertainer. Perfect EID Gift from @Suriya_offl ! MUST WATCH !" - (sic)
A Well-made Movie
It seems like Selvaraghavan has come up with yet another quality product. In the review, it has also been added that NGK is a well-made movie. Another tweet is read as "Saw #NGK at Dubai Censor Board ! It is Well Made film in all aspects. #Suriya is Back with Bang ! He Stole the Show all the way. Just FANTASTIC ! It will take STORM at Tamil Boxoffice." - (sic)
The Expectations
Well, the expectations on NGK has definitely risen to new levels. It is one of the big movies of the season and is a film capable of enjoying a spectacular ride at the box office. Let us hope that it would create the necessary impact.