English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    NGK First Review Is Out; Suriya Movie Sure To Take The Box Office By Storm?

    By Manu
    |

    NGK will be arriving in the theatres tomorrow (May 31, 2019) and the movie from Suriya-Selvaraghavam team is expected to be nothing short than a marvellous one. Being a Selvaraghavan film, the audiences do expect something really novel and special since the director himself is a class apart. At the same time, the trailer and promos promise a spectacular performance from Suriya. The initial talks surrounding NGK are largely positive, which again adds to the happiness of the fans and the audiences. Meanwhile, a report regarding NGK, that has come out on social media has gone viral within no time. Read NGK first review that has come out to know more details regarding the same.

    The Review

    Popular UAE -based journalist and movie critic Umair Sandhu took to his Twitter account to write a few words about NGK. Reportedly, he had watched the film at overseas censor board and he had some great words to write about this Suriya movie.

    A Must Watch

    In his short review regarding NGK, Umair Sandhu has mentioned that NGK is a must watch movie. He has also praised Suriya's stellar performance in the movie. The tweet is read as "#Suriya is One Man Show. He Stole the Show all the way. Full on Engaging Mass Family Entertainer. Perfect EID Gift from @Suriya_offl ! MUST WATCH !" - (sic)

    A Well-made Movie

    It seems like Selvaraghavan has come up with yet another quality product. In the review, it has also been added that NGK is a well-made movie. Another tweet is read as "Saw #NGK at Dubai Censor Board ! It is Well Made film in all aspects. #Suriya is Back with Bang ! He Stole the Show all the way. Just FANTASTIC ! It will take STORM at Tamil Boxoffice." - (sic)

    The Expectations

    Well, the expectations on NGK has definitely risen to new levels. It is one of the big movies of the season and is a film capable of enjoying a spectacular ride at the box office. Let us hope that it would create the necessary impact.

    More NGK News

    Read more about: ngk suriya selvaraghavan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue