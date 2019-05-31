NGK Full Movie Leaked By Tamilrockers To Download On Day 1? Suriya Fans Are Shocked!

Piracy

Piracy continues to be one among the trivial issues that is haunting the Tamil film industry. NGK, the prestigious Tamil movie too has been hit by piracy, much like most of the films of the recent times.

Full Movie Leaked In Tamilrockers

Shockingly, it seems like NGK full movie has been leaked online for download through the website Tamilrockers with a link doing the rounds. What has left everyone even more shocked is the fact that this has happened hours after the release of the film in theatres.

The Previous Instances

As mentioned above, piracy continues to be a trivial problem. No Tamil movie of the recent times, have managed to escape from piracy. The other big releases of the month like Ayogya and Mr Local were also hit by piracy on day 1 itself.

The Huge Expectations

NGK has come to the theatres with huge baggage of expectations. The Suriya movie has the potential to be a top performer at the box office. Films like NGK deserves to be watched from the theatres and the initial reviews are decent.

Can It Overcome The Hurdle?

NGK would like to follow the brave path that many of the recent hits in Tamil cinema had followed. Let us hope that NGK will easily overcome the hurdles of piracy and emerge as a huge commercial success at the box office.