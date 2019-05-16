NGK Pre-booking Report: Suriya Mania Grips Chennai; Exciting Deets Inside!

Last year, actor Suriya grabbed plenty of attention when his heist-thriller Thaanaa Serndha Koottam opened to a good response at the box office and impressed the target audience. The film, directed by noted filmmaker Vignesh Shivn, saw the actor essay a strong role and give strong proof of his lively screen presence. Sadly, the film ran out of steam once the initial buzz died down and ended up being a disappointment. With 2018 in the past, Suriya is currently gearing up for the release of NGK which is set to hit screens on May 31, 2019.

Now, here is some awesome news for Suriya's die-hard fans. In an exciting development, NGK has taken BookMyShow by storm and garnered over 36,000 'interests' on the website two weeks before its release.

Moreover, all shows in Chennai have been sold out till June 2, 2019 which is a remarkable feat.

NGK, directed by ace filmmaker Selvaraghavan, features Suriya in a massy new avatar and deals with the need for youngsters to enter politics. The trailer suggests that the film is going to be a dialogue-heavy and intense affair. NGK features Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet as the female leads.

