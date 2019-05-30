English
    NGK Pre-booking Report: Suriya Set To Rule The Chennai Box Office

    Last year, actor Suriya suffered a setback when Thaanaa Serndha Koottam failed to live up to expectations and turned out to be a disappointment. The film, directed by Vignesh Shivn, opened on a fair note before collapsing big time. Even though Suriya impressed fans with his performance, the film never really connected with the masses which proved to be its downfall. With 2018 in the rearview, 'Nadippin Nayakan' is currently gearing up for the release of NGK which is slated to hit screens tomorrow (May 31, 2019).

    The film, directed by Selvaraghavan, features the mass hero in a new avatar which is one of its biggest highlights. Now, the NGK pre-booking report is out and it's bound to send fans into a state of frenzy.

    NGK

    A careful look at BookMyShow reveals that the Chennai bookings are quite good with most shows either sold out or 'filling fast'. If the offline bookings too are up to the mark, then NGK is unlikely to face any issues in taking a spectacular opening at the Chennai box office.

    NGK, marking Selvaraghavan's return to the film world after a hiatus, revolves around the need for new blood to enter politics and is likely to touch upon several hard-hitting topics. The film features Sai Pallavi and actress Rakul Preet as the female leads.

    NGK First Review Is Out; Suriya Movie Sure To Take The Box Office By Storm?

    Read more about: ngk suriya
    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 17:50 [IST]
