NGK Pre-release Business: Suriya-Selvaraghavan Movie Gains Advantage!

Theatrical Rights

As far as theatrical rights in tamil Nadu region is considers, the reports that have been doing the rounds suggest that the makers will be directly releasing the film, which will definitely be an advantage for the movie.

The Telugu Dubbed Version

Suriya's NGK will be releasing in the Telugu speaking regions as well and it will be the dubbed version that will be coming out. If the reports that have come out are to be believed, the theatrical rights for the dubbed version has been sold for Rs 9 crore.

Satellite Rights

NGK is expected to have fetched a decent amount in terms of the satellite rights as well. According to the reports, satellite rights of the film have been sold to Star Vijay channel for a good amount.

Digital Rights

According to the reports, NGK is expected to have scored big in terms of the digital rights as well. Reports suggest that the digital rights of this Suriya-Selvaraghavan movie has been bagged by Amazon Prime.