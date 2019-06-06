English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    NGK's Performance Has Affected Kaappaan's Business? Shocking Deets Inside!

    By Manu
    |

    NGK, the Suriya movie that released in the theatres on May 31, 2019 has received mixed response in the theatres. The film continues to do a decent business in Tamil Nadu but still, the film has not reached the heights that it was expected to attain.

    As everyone knows, Suriya enjoys a humungous fan base in Kerala and his films usually get a grand reception. But, it has not been the same with NGK and the trade analysts are indeed shocked to see NGK performing not that well in Kerala.

    Suriya has one more big release lined up for release this year. Kaapaan, the KV Anand movie, which also features Mohanlal in the lead role, will be releasing in the theatres in August. Now, the rumours doing the rounds convey that NGK's performance has affected the pre-release business of Kaapaan in Kerala.

    NGKs Performance Has Affected Kaappaans Business? Shocking Deets Inside!

    Earlier, it was revealed that Kaapaan's Kerala theatrical rights have been bagged by Tomichan Mulakupaadam, who is one of the top producers of Mollwyood. Now, the speculations doing the rounds suggest that he has backed off from buying the Kerala theatrical rights of Kaapaan due to the poor show of NGK in Kerala. It is being said that NGK had turned out to be a loss for the distributors in Kerala.

    Nevertheless, no official update has come up regarding the same yet. Let us wait and see what is in store.

    READ: Suriya Hasn't Watched NGK In The Theatres Yet? Shocking Deets INSIDE!

    More NGK News

    Read more about: ngk suriya kaappaan
    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 18:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue