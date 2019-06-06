NGK's Performance Has Affected Kaappaan's Business? Shocking Deets Inside!

NGK, the Suriya movie that released in the theatres on May 31, 2019 has received mixed response in the theatres. The film continues to do a decent business in Tamil Nadu but still, the film has not reached the heights that it was expected to attain.

As everyone knows, Suriya enjoys a humungous fan base in Kerala and his films usually get a grand reception. But, it has not been the same with NGK and the trade analysts are indeed shocked to see NGK performing not that well in Kerala.

Suriya has one more big release lined up for release this year. Kaapaan, the KV Anand movie, which also features Mohanlal in the lead role, will be releasing in the theatres in August. Now, the rumours doing the rounds convey that NGK's performance has affected the pre-release business of Kaapaan in Kerala.

Earlier, it was revealed that Kaapaan's Kerala theatrical rights have been bagged by Tomichan Mulakupaadam, who is one of the top producers of Mollwyood. Now, the speculations doing the rounds suggest that he has backed off from buying the Kerala theatrical rights of Kaapaan due to the poor show of NGK in Kerala. It is being said that NGK had turned out to be a loss for the distributors in Kerala.

Nevertheless, no official update has come up regarding the same yet. Let us wait and see what is in store.

READ: Suriya Hasn't Watched NGK In The Theatres Yet? Shocking Deets INSIDE!