NGK: Suriya Compares Selvaraghavan To This All-Time Great Hollywood Director!

Suriya is back to enthrall his viewers with NGK and the trailer that released recently has received an overwhelming response from the audiences. Suriya has joined hands with film-maker Selvaraghavan for the first time and a sensational film is on cards.

The audio and trailer launch ceremony of NGK was held yesterday and Suriya spoke highly about Selvaraghavan during the function. He remembered that it was back in 2002 when they met for the first time and upon their first meet, Selvaraghavan invited Suriya to view the song cuts of his debut film Kadhal Kondein. Suriya mentioned that after watching the song cuts, he immediately expressed his eagerness to work with the director.

In an interesting statement, Suriya compared Selvaraghavan with Steven Spielberg. "A very long dream to work with 'Steven Selva Berg' or 'Stephen Selvaberg', whichever that suits", Suriya said during the event. Suriya also added that the director is very ahead of times and has also expressed his wish to work with him yet again.

While speaking during the function, Suriya was also vocal about the experience that he got while working in NGK. He was all praises for the film-making pattern of Selvaraghavan. "I fell in love with cinema more because I worked with Selvaraghavan", said Suriya during the function.

