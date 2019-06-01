NGK Tamil Nadu Box Office Collections (Day 1): Suriya’s Movie Opens On A Good Note

A Good Start

According to early trade estimates, NGK opened on a terrific note and collected around Rs 10 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office on Day 1. Most of the shows witnessed good occupancy which suggests that the actual figures could be higher than expected.

Does Well In Chennai

Early reports suggest that NGK opened pretty well at the Chennai box office and raked in nearly Rs 1 crore on Day 1. The actual figure might be a bit higher offline bookings are up to the mark. It seems that NGK has outperformed Thaanaa Serndha Koottam which collected Rs 72 Lakh on is opening day.

A Crucial Affair For Suriya

Last year, Suiya suffered a setback when Thaanaa Serndha Koottam underperformed at the box office and failed to click with the masses. He will be hoping to bounce back with NGK which makes it a crucial release for him.

Suriya’s Excited

Meanwhile, Suiya is pretty excited about NGKand feels that it has the potential to be a game changer. Recently, he had said that working with Selva was a good experience for him.

"I believe NGK will be a turning point in my career. I learnt a lot of things while shooting for the film, as Selvaraghavan continued to surprise me almost every other day,"he had said.

The Way Ahead...

The general feeling is that NGK is a weak attempt at storytelling as it lacks depth. While Suriya is good, everything else is underwhelming. As such, the WOM is average and this might affect the film in the coming days.