NGK Teaser Is Out Now; The Fabulous Teaser Is Sure To Rule The Internet! [WATCH]

It is Valentine's Day and Kollywood had promised a whole lot of special gifts. The first and the most special among the lot was NGK teaser. The Suriya movie, directed by Selvaraghavan is a highly-awaited movie and the teaser of the film too has sky-high expectations on it.

Earlier, it was reported that NGK teaser would be releasing at 6 PM this evening. But now, the teaser of the film been released a bit earlier and it hit the online circuits at 10:30 AM. The 1 minute 9 seconds long teaser of NGK is mighty impressive and it promises an intense movie with a staggering performance from Suriya. The teaser has been cut in an extremely good way.

Take a look at NGK Teaser Here..

Earlier, SR Prabhu, the producer of the movie took to his Twitter account to make an official confirmation regarding the release of the teaser of the movie ahead of its scheduled time,.

Well, NGK teaser is sure to garner the love of the audiences and it has already clocked in a good number of views within a short span of time. The teaser is sure to rule the internet in the days to come. Let's wait and see.