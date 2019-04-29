NGK Trailer And Audio To Release At 7:30 PM; Suriya & Selvaraghavan Fans Are Extremely Thrilled!

NGK, the film for which the Suriya fans and the entire Tamil film audiences are waiting for would be gracing the big screens next month. According to the reports, the Suriya starrer, directed by Selvaraghavan will be releasing in the theatres on May 31, 2019.

The teaser of NGK that released a couple of months ago had created a wave among the Tamil movie audiences. The latest reports suggest that the team is all set to unveil the trailer of NGK. According to the reports, NGK trailer will release today (April 29, 2019). Along with the trailer, the audio of the movie will also be released. However, the time of release hasn't been revealed. The trailer and audio are expected to come out in the evening.

The audio and trailer of both Tamil and Telugu versions are expected to release. Yuvan Shankar Raja has handled the music department of Suriya's NGK. There are reports doing the rounds that both Selvaraghavan and Yuvan Shankar Raja will be coming LIVE on Facebook today (April 29, 2019), in connection with the trailer and audio launch.

There are huge expectations on the trailer as well as the audio of NGK. Selvaraghavan and Yuvan Shankar Raja combo are expected to come out with yet another blockbuster album in the form of NGK.

