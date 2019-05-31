NGK Twitter Review: Here Is What Fans Feel About Suriya’s Movie

There's no denying that 2018 was a disappointing year for actor Suriya. The popular star suffered a big setback Thaanaa Serndha Koottam under-performed at the box office and ended up being a bit of a disappointment. The film opened well but failed to hold up in the following days as it never clicked the masses. With the TSK debacle behind him, Suriya is back with NGK which has been directed by ace filmmaker Selvaraghavan.

The film, featuring Suriya in a massy new avatar, touches upon the need for new blood to enter politics and raises quite a few big questions. NGK features Sai Pallavi and Punjabi lady Rakul Preet as the female leads and is a crucial release for them.

The first shows of the film are set to begin and here is the NGK Twitter review.

selvaprakash @selvaprakashms7 Watching #NGK💥💥💥 FDFS😎😎. First half over😍. Extraordinary acting @Suriya_offl anna, Acting Vera level, aiyoo ena expression nu 😘,superb performance by geetha @Sai_Pallavi92, vanathi @Rakulpreet wonderful script @selvaraghavan @prabhu_sr Bgm mass @thisisysr 🎶 Christo Karuvayan @jilkarva #NGK Vera level @Suriya_offl movie after காக்க காக்க he nailed it in his acting. Mass Entertainer Flim Purely Blockbuster in this year #NGK Thanks for giving such a Great flim @selvaraghavan sir @thisisysr bgm na summava... S Abishek @cinemapayyan Only @selvaraghavan can create moments even when a particular shot breaks away and at the same time a dialogue can concise a huge conflict. @Sai_Pallavi92 and @Rakulpreet are having the share of the pie. #NGK Common Man @CM_Tweetss First half is done,It's not a usual mass Masala movie, it's just a pure cinematic experience with the blend of class & mass.Just every single craft is highlighted Cinematography, Music, Characterization. Every actor has a purpose. Interval scene Theri.. @Suriya_offl 🏆

