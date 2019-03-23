English
    NGK Updates: Suriya Begins Dubbing; Producer Makes A Big Announcement About The Release Date

    Last year, actor Suriya suffered a setback when Thaanaa Serndha Koottam failed to live up to expectations and ended up being a disappointment. The film, directed by ace director Vignesh Shivn, opened to a good response at the box office before collapsing big time. With the Thaanaa Serndha Koottam in the past, Suriya is currently gearing up for the release of NGK. The film, directed by Selvaraghavan, is touted to be a political-thriller and has already created a good amount of buzz amongst fans. Now, here is a big update about the film.

    In an exciting development, Suriya has started dubbing for the film and this indicates that the post-production work is going smoothly. Moreover, according to producer SR Prabhu, the film's release date will be revealed next week.

    NGK

    NGK is a magnum opus of sorts and features Suriya in an intense new avatar. The film has Maari 2 actress Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet as the female leads.

    At present, besides NGK, Suriya also has Kaappaan in his kitty. The movie, being directed by KV Anand, features him in the role of NSG officer and has political undertones. It also has Mollywood star Mohanlal in the lead. Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa too are a part of its cast.

    So, are you looking forward to NGK and Kaappaan? Tell us in the space below.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 10:44 [IST]
